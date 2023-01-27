Hyderabad: Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kaushik Reddy allegedly used derogatory language against Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the ongoing tug of war between Raj Bhavan and the ruling party in the State. The BRS MLC kicked off a row by asking the Governor to clarify which Constitution she has been following in discharging her duties.

The MLC's latest remarks came at a time when the face-off between the Governor and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has been intensifying over many issues. The ruling BRS lawmakers are expressing their impatience at the bills that the Governor has allegedly held back without giving her approval as per the mandate.

Kaushik Reddy reportedly said on Friday that the Governor) was sitting on bills passed by the MLAs and the MLCs in the Assembly and the Council respectively. He asserted that the KCR government was elected by the people of the State and it was not correct to create hurdles for the bills being passed by the government.

In his unsparing attack, the BRS MLC allegedly said that the Governor has been speaking whatever she wanted and frustration was writ large on her face and smile has disappeared for quite sometime. Sources said that Kaushik Reddy further pointed out that of the total 119 MLAs in the Telangana Assembly, over 105 MLAs belong to the ruling BRS but the Governor was sitting on the bills passed by all these MLAs.