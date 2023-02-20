Kesavagiri: In a bizarre incident, a groom in Hyderabad refused to turn up to his 'Nikah' (Muslim wedding) complaining that his in-laws had sent him an “old cot” as a gift prompting the bride's father to cancel the wedding, officials said. According to the police, the incident took place at Bandlaguda in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to Chandrayanagutta SI G Shekhar, the accused Mohammad Zakaria (26) of Moula Ali, who works as a school bus driver, got engaged to the woman (22) of Bandlaguda Rahmat Colony. The engagement took place at the bride's house in Bandlaguda on February 13, G Shekhar said. According to the police officer, the 'Nikah' was scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the local mosque in Bandlaguda as per the Islamic tradition.

It is a local tradition that the bride's family gifts a cot to the groom ahead of the wedding. As per tradition, the bride's father sent the cot, along with some other furniture to the groom's house, on Saturday evening. It is learnt that the cot broke while assembling. When Zakaria saw the broken cot, he became angry with his in-laws, assuming that they had sent him an old cot.

The incident aggravated so much that the groom Zakaria did not turn up at his 'Nikah' at the mosque in Bandlaguda on Sunday, officials said. Due to the inordinate delay in the groom's arrival at the wedding ceremony, the bride's father went to the groom's house to know the reason. Zakaria argued why did he give him an “old cot” and said that he will not come to the 'Nikah'.

As per the bride's father, the groom's mother Rahmatunnisa Begum also quarrelled with him over the matter. Later, the bride's father lodged a complaint against Rahmatunnisa Begum, along with Zakaria at the local police station. Following the complaint, the police station in charge called the groom to the police station and he offered that he was ready for marriage. However, the bride's agitated father declined the offer. The police registered a case and are investigating the case.