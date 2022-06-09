Pottur (Telangana): Crane Betel Nut Pieces Company founder, Granthi Subbarao's son Kantarao, completed his father's plan of building a Vinayaka temple in Pottur district in Telangana. With 18 feet of black stone, the statue was erected. As Granthi Subbarao died of old age, his son Kantarao took over the task and completed it.

The idols of the parents were also erected on the temple premises. The idols were unveiled by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. "Parents are the reason for our birth in this world. So I treat them on par with the Almighty and I would also worship their idols like I do for Gods," says beloved son Kantarao. Earlier, the late Granthi Subbarao resolved to build a Vinayaka temple in the suburbs based on Vaastu's suggestions of a Swamiji.

Actually, Crane Betel Nut Pieces Company founder Granthi Subbarao is well known in both the Telugu states. He started with a small business enterprise and rose to dizzy heights with his perseverance and skills. Now, his company gained international recognition too.