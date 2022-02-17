Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a woman in the Rangareddy district allegedly kidnapped her grandchildren and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from her daughter. The issue came to light after the children's mother approached the Miyapur police station in Rangareddy to file a missing person report.

The victim, identified as Ruhi, works as a doctor in a private hospital. While she was at work, her mother and elder sister, who both lived with her, used to take care of her children. Earlier this month, when Ruhi returned home from work she found her children missing. Her mother and sister had also left the house, allegedly taking important documents belonging to Ruhi with them. She repeatedly tried to call her mother but the calls went unanswered.

After searching the houses of several of her relatives in Hyderabad, Ruhi came to know that her mother and sister had taken her children to their hometown of Sattupalli in the Khammam district. However, when she reached her hometown, she only found her mother's car there but couldn't find her family.

Also read: Kerala Adoption Row: CWC orders child to be brought back to Kerala for DNA test

Ruhi claimed that her relatives in her hometown attacked her and snatched her phone, cash and jewellery. She said that the relatives also informed her about her mother's demand of Rs 30 lakh in ransom.

Worried about her children, the victim returned to Hyderabad and tried to lodge a complaint with the Miyapur Police Station. The police registered a case in the matter and have questioned the victim's uncle in the matter. An investigation is underway to determine the whereabouts of the children.