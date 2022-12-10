Hyderabad: The Customs on Saturday seized gold biscuits and jewellery, totalling 2.9 kilograms valued at Rs 1.37 crore, from a passenger at the international airport here, an official said. Hyderabad Airport Customs intercepted the passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai, according to an official release.

In his baggage, 24-karat gold weighing 1,547 grams and 18-karat jewellery weighing 1,414 grams at a combined value of Rs 1.37 crore was seized, said Dulip Abraham, Deputy Commissioner of Customs (RGIA-Hyderabad), in a release. Further investigation is under progress, the official said. (PTI)

