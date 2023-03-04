Hyderabad: The G-20 Economic Summit started at Hyderabad HICC on Saturday. Representatives from 40 countries were present on the first day of these meetings which will continue for three days. In the G20 meeting with the theme of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, the representatives of different countries will discuss various topics like financial inclusion, healthcare, and digital payments under the name of Knowledge and Experience Exchange till March 6.

This year, India is leading the G20 summit, which is the main platform for international economic cooperation. The G20 Summit will play an important role in strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. After the Asian financial crisis in 1999, the G20, which was established as a platform for finance ministers, central banks, and governors to discuss global economic issues, is still going on successfully today.

The annual G20 summit, led by a rotating presidency, is largely focused on global economic issues. Issues such as trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, and climate change are discussed every year at the G20 summit. In the conference which started today at HICC, discussions were held focusing entirely on financial inclusion.

G20 India Chief Coordinator Harsha Vardhan Shringla participated in the program which started at 11 am. Shringla said that India is leading the meetings of G-20 countries this year and so far 36 of them have been organized in 25 cities. He said that in the second G20 conference which is going on in Hyderabad, the focus is especially on financial inclusion. Shringla said that such conferences will make India's economic growth known to the whole world and Hyderabad city is a very suitable place for investment.