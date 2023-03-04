Hyderabad: The self-styled godman and fugitive Nithyananda who was back in the limelight recently after a woman claiming to be the permanent ambassador to the United Nations attended a United Nations public event in Geneva has revived his free e-citizenship offer, on Saturday.

The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of the self-appointed supreme pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Nithyananda who has called for applications to avail free e-citizenship to the United States of Kailasa or USK. "Apply now for the Free E-Citizenship of United States of KAILASA." The tweet also had a QR code that the individuals can scan and apply for the e-citizenship of the USK," the tweet read. Two citizenship related Tweets which have been put out by the handle- one in English and other in Tamil, both carrying QR codes for application.

The QR code once scanned, takes the user directly to Nithyananda's Kailaasa.org website's citizenship signup form which asks one to fill up the basic details of name, and email address, among other things in the landing page. The site does a security check before the landing page opens up.

On Friday night, Nithyananda has shared a UN document claiming that the United Nations have recognised the efforts of the Nithyananda and the persecution. "The United Nations has published the tenth report in the series of reports accepting, recognizing and bringing out the persecution, as well as the contributions of the SPH Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam and KAILASA(sic)," he tweeted.

Earlier in February, the representative that went by the name Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda demanded protection for the SPH and urged the Indian government to take action against the anti-Hindu elements. Although UN officials clarified that they were not going to consider any of the remarks made by the fictional country.

The mysterious island nation that the UN does not recognise was founded by fugitive rape accused Nithyananda who fled India in 2019. He suddenly emerged in 2020 claiming that he had founded a new nation- the United States of Kailasa or USK.

Also read: Fugitive godman Nithyananda's fictional country's permanent Amb 'clarification' met with hilarious replies

In her statement at the UN, Vijayapriya alleged that India persecuted her 'Guru' Nithyananda. Vijayapriya issued a clarification later of what she said at the UN through a video tweet which was captioned " I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam."

No one is sure where Nithyanada's Kailasa is, but it sent its representatives to Geneva in a bid to gain acceptance recognition. Not many visuals of the country have emerged, but Kailsa definitely has a virtual presence. However, the UN still does not recognise Kailasa as a country.