Hyderabad (Telangana): The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, that has killed hundreds and is still counting was apparently predicted by Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets just three days before. In his twitter handle the researcher from the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) had said that there will be an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter Scale will hit South-Central Turkey, Syria and Lebanon.

The tweet that had millions of views said, “Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)". The tweet that apparently proved to be correct was posted on February 3, was followed by more than 1.87 lakh followers.

Explaining the possibility of the quake, the self-proclaimed Earthquake predictor from the Netherlands posted on video on twitter and said, " Larger seismic activity may occur from 4 to 6 February, most likely up to mid or high six magnitudes. There is a possibility that there will be larger seismic activity following the next lunar peak on February 6."

Also read: Powerful quake kills at least 568 people in Turkey, Syria

After Frank Hoogerbeets’ prediction went viral, the Dutch wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the major earthquake in Central Turkey. As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb”.

The earthquake which felt as far as Cairo was centred north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90 kilometers from the Syrian border has so far killed more than 640 people but experts believe that the numbers can be even more, As the earthquake hit Turkey during night when most of the people were asleep the possibility of death counts might rise steeply.

Turkish Vice President, Fuat Oktay says, "At least 2,300 people were injured across 10 provinces affected by the quake and 1,700 buildings collapsed. The overall death toll in Turkey and Syria reached 568."