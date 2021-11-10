Mancherial: In a tragic incident, four workers of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), have died after a roof in a coal mine project collapsed on Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Reddy (59), Lakshmaiah (60), Chandrasekhar (29) and Narsimha Raju (30). The workers were performing their duties when the roof collapsed.

The incident occurred at Srirampur area while roof-stitching was ongoing, said SCCL officials. A portion of the roof fell on the four workers, in the age group of 32 and 60, burying them under the rubble and resulting in their death, said police. The deceased have been identified as Krishnareddy (59), Lakshmaiah (60), Chandrasekhar (29) and Narsimha Raju (30).

Chairman and managing director of SCCL N Sridhar expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He ordered an enquiry into the incident and directed officials concerned to submit a report. "It should be ensured that such incidents do not recur," he said. The top official, in a press release, announced employment to one eligible member of the family of each of the deceased besides an ex-gratia between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

