Adilabad (Telangana): Four persons, three of them members of a family, died when their bikes collided head-on near Hasnapur, Tansi Mandal, Adilabad District on Sunday evening. All four deceased belong to Maharashtra. According to Telangana police, Sujith (56) and his wife Vandana hail from the Andubori village of Kinvert taluka in Maharashtra.

They left Adilabad with their children Manisha (15) and Sanskar (11) on a two-wheeler and heading towards Kinvert in Maharashtra. Narayana (38), a resident of Mazji village of Yavatmal taluka in Maharashtra, left for Adilabad via Sinkidi.

As they reached near Hasanpur, their two-wheelers had a head-on collision at Hasnapur. In which three people including Sujith, Manisha, and Sanskar had died on the spot. Narayana and Vandana, who were seriously injured, were shifted to RIMS in Adilabad. Narayana succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital.

According to doctors, who have been treating the injured, said that Vandana's health condition is stable. Her body is responding positively to treatment. Out of the five people in the two vehicles, Vandana is the only one person who survived the accident and rest four have died. Meanwhile Telangana police reached the spot and they have registered a case and begun their probe.