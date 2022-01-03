Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a four-member family committed suicide by pouring petrol on themselves in old Palvancha, in the district of Bhadradri Kothagudem. Police confirm the suicide after finding the suicide letter.

Police informed that the couple Naga Rama Krishna and Srilkashmi along with their Sahithya daughter died in the fire whereas another daughter, Sahithi, is under treatment in a local government hospital.

ACP Rohith informs the couple committed suicide due to financial issues. Ramakrishna gave his Mee Seva center to lease recently and went to Rajamahendra Varam. They returned 20 days ago to Palvancha. After that, they committed suicide in their home by pouring petrol.

Police seized the documents and bills in the deceased car and they found a suicide letter at the incident place.