Meet Kmoin Wahlong, 74-year-old female marathon runner from Meghalaya

Hyderabad: In an inspiring story, a 74-year-old woman from Meghalaya is breaking the age barriers by participating in marathons shoulder to shoulder with young fitness buffs. Kmoin Wahlong is literally proving that age is just a number with her top-notch fitness. Wahlong, hailing from a financially poor family in a small village in Meghalaya believes that age and poverty have nothing to do with achieving anything.

Wahlong, who has 12 children, 48 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, said that all her life was spent taking care of her family. She said that she suffered from severe abdominal pain after giving birth to her 12th child. To get her illness treated, she visited several doctors but to no avail. Unlike others who may have given up hope, Wahlong chose to work on herself and "repair" her body believing if she succeeded in it, her diseases would disappear.

She started devoting time to herself despite being overwhelmed with household chores. Taking baby steps, Wahlong made a habit of walking. In the meantime, she came to know about an NGO called 'Run Meghalaya' that sponsors periodical marathons. Wahlong at once joined the NGO at the age of 50 and surprised everyone with her running skills.

Wahlong continued her fitness regime and participated in every marathon that the NGO held. She said that she has participated in more than 20 marathons on behalf of her state so far. In the recent marathon held by the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya for a voting cause with the theme 'Vote for Sure', Wahlong participated shoulder to shoulder with the youths in the amateur category and completed the run in 4.33 hours and 55 seconds.

“People are obsessed with money and don't even notice why and for whom they are voting. This action is tantamount to plunging them into their own problems. They should think about their children's future and choose the right leader. Not voting is not the answer. I want to create awareness about this,” she said.

Wahlong's extraordinary fitness is being hailed by one and all given her financial constraints and struggle. “When it rains, the whole house gets wet. During the rainy season, we find a corner where there is no drizzle and take refuge there. My family lives hand to mouth,” Wahlong said. She added that she was drawn toward sports in her childhood. “If I win the competition, I will use all the prize money for the family's needs,” she added.