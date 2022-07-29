Hyderabad (Telangana) : Five workers found dead at underground work site in Telagana. Kollapur Police Inspector Venkat Reddy said the incident happened late Thursday night. The victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground and they were immediately shifted to the Osmania Hospital here where they were declared brought dead.

Five Laborer's Died on the spot when the crane's wire is broken in Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Works. There has been a disruption in the works of the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme in the Nagarkurnool district. On Friday morning, while descending into the pump house with the help of a crane, the crane wire broke and five laborers died on the spot. Another was seriously injured.

The accident took place in Palamuru Rangareddy Package-1, which was under construction at Regumana gadda, Kolhapur Mandal, Nagarkurnool District, Telangana. The deceased were identified as residents of Bihar. Officials said that the dead bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Reddy said the workers were engaged in building an inner wall of the shaft. He said investigation is on to ascertain the cause of their death.

