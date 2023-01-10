Siddipet: Five people died and one was seriously injured after their car fell into a canal in Jagadevpur mandal of the Siddipet district in Telangana on Tuesday. Locals at the spot informed police personnel, who arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies. The injured person, Venkatesh, has been admitted to the government hospital in the district.

The deceased, on the other hand, have been identified as Sammaya, Sravanti, Lokesh, Rajamani and Bhavya Sri, who hailed from Bibinagar in Nalgonda district and belonged to the same family, informed the police. After they visited the Vemulwada temple, they were returning home when the accident took place. High speed is suspected to be the cause of the accident, Siddipet CP said. Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Jagadavpur Police Station.