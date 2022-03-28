Hyderabad (Telangana): Five people, including two women and a child, died on the spot when a TSRTC bus hit the car they were travelling in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Monday. One child was also critically injured and was shifted to a local hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

The accident occurred near the Ghanpur (M) village of Machareddy mandal when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

According to the police, the collision occurred after one of the tyres of the bus burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus hit the car, coming from the opposite direction. The car then collided with a tree. A police officer said the car was heading from Kamareddy's side towards Karimnagar. The deceased hailed from the Nizamabad district.

READ: Telangana: 6 dead, 15 injured in Shamshabad accident