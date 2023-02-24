Saidabad (Telangana) : An old thief stole a five-year-old boy and sold him for just Rs. 10,000 in Nalgonda district of Telangana. Based on the complaint given by the boy's mother, the police lodged a case and arrested the accused, Kadamanchi Pandu. Also, Ubidi Narsimha, who bought the boy, was also arrested for being an accomplice in the theft.

According to the police, Narsimha, a father of four daughters, approached Pandu to help him to find a boy for an heir. Then, Pandu stole the boy. Moved by the complaint of the child's parents, the Saidabad police found and handed over the child within 48 hours. Kadamanchi Pandu (28) of Lingotam village in Peddavoor mandal of Nalgonda district collects garbage. He is in contact with Narsimha (34) of Kathalguda of the same district.

After Narsimha asked for the boy, Pandu started looking for one. On the 18th of this month, Pandu noticed a young woman (20) and her son (5) from Keshampet Mandal at the Shiva Temple at Shankeshwar Bazar. There, mother and son were begging together. He took both of them to the nearby liquor shop believing that he would give them alcohol. He escape with the child while she was drinking. The victim complained to Saidabad police.

Special police teams examined the CCTV cameras. They inquired with the locals by showing Child and Pandu photos. T. Mani Teja, Jaspal Singh, and S. Kishore from Vanasthalipuram cooperated with the police in this order. A person informed them that he had seen Pandu in Vanasthalipuram.

Police laid a trap and captured Pandu. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. Pandu explained that he took the child to Nalgonda and sold him for Rs. 10,000 and took Rs. 1000 as an advance. The police went to Nalgonda and brought the boy safely to his mother. Pandu and Narsimha were remanded. Earlier Pandu was jailed in a theft case.