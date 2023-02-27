Hyderabad: The father-in-law of Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter died by suicide in Hyderabad on Monday, the police said. A doctor by profession, Mazheruddin Ali Khan shot himself at his residence in Banjara Hills. Khan was the head of the Orthopaedic Department at Owaisi Hospital. The deceased resorted to the extreme step due to family disputes, police sources said.

Dr Khan suffered grievous injuries due to his attempt and the family members immediately rushed him to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. The 60-year-old doctor succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

West zone DCP Joel Davis inspected the incident site and registered a case. A case of domestic violence was registered against Mazheruddin Ali Khan earlier. Asaduddin Owaisi's second daughter got married on September 22, 2020, to the deceased's son Abil Ali Khan. With this marriage, the friendship between the families of Owaisi and Mazaruddin Ali Khan for three decades turned into a family bond.

"Mazheruddin Ali Khan was taken to Apollo by his family members at around 1 pm. The hospital authorities declared that he was brought dead. We are investigating the reason for the suicide. The deceased shot with his licensed weapon," West Zone DCP Joel Davis said. "There were property disputes and family quarrels between the deceased's family members. There was also a case of domestic violence lodged by his wife against the deceased," the DCP added.