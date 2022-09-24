Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated stringent action against those responsible for the Ibrahimpatnam family planning operations tragedy, in which four women died after undergoing surgery a month ago. A criminal case was registered against a doctor even as the government transferred the Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS). In addition to this, disciplinary action was taken against 13 medical staff.

Also Read: 4 women die after undergoing family planning surgery in Telangana

The government took action based on the report submitted by the Special Committee, which was constituted to probe into the incident. Rangareddy DMHO Swarajya Lakshmi and DCHS Jhansi Lakshmi have been transferred. A criminal case has been registered against Dr Joyal Sunil Kumar, who performed the operations on women, who succumbed later.

Apart from taking action against those responsible, the government issued guidelines to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents. It may be recalled that on August 25, family planning operations were performed on 34 women in Ibrahimpatnam. These women were drawn from different villages in surrounding areas. Four women died after the operations went wrong.