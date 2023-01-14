Tangallapally (Telangana): One person from a family fled with the body of his kin on his shoulders as the family allegedly didn’t want the body to be cut up during a post-mortem. The deceased was identified as Jadala Mallaiah (65) of Lakshmipur village of Tangallapally Mandal. The police reached the village and advised the family members to let them conduct an autopsy of the dead body for official purposes, but the family refused.

Official sources said, "65-year-old Jadala Mallaiah died early on Friday in his house. The family members began preparing for the last rites. However, the police received a call from an anonymous person informing them about Mallaiah's sudden death. The police reached the spot and advised the family to conduct a postmortem on the body to find the actual cause of death."

"The police suggested shifting the body to Sirisilla for post-mortem, but the family members refused. While the police were still convincing the family for postmortem, Raju, Mallaiah's brother's son, carried the dead body on his shoulders and ran away. Raju ran towards the crematorium claiming that Mallaiah had died of a heart attack and that they had no doubt about his death," an official informed.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Denied leave, cop carries his son's body to SSP office

"The police officials chased Raju and took possession of the body, which was then taken to Sirisilla and has been sent for autopsy. The actual cause of death will be ascertained only after the postmortem reports come. A case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation has also been started. Mallaiah's wife Chandravva told that on Thursday night all the family members had dinner together and went to sleep. She said she was not suspicious of anyone," Head Constable Sambasivarao told the media on Friday.