Hyderabad: Police arrested a man disguising himself as a faith healer after he forced a girl to marry him “to get rid of the ghost occupying her” at Langer Houz in Hyderabad on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Shah Ghulam Nakshabandhi Hafiz Pasha (55), in charge of Rahmatullah Dargah located at Anumasamudrampet area of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh where he stays four to five days a month.

According to the police, the accused Pasha had recently returned to Langer Houz in Hyderabad. It is learned that during his stay at the Rahmatullah Dargah at Anumasamudrampet, Pasha, who has two wives and three children was recently visited by a young woman (19) from Toli Chowki, who is suffering from a serious illness.

The family members had taken the girl to Rahmatullah Dargah for a cure. Sources said that at the dargah, Pasha scared the young woman that she was possessed by a spirit. Besides, he suggested that she should marry him “to scare away the spirit”. Having no other choice, the young woman's family members agreed to marry off their daughter.

On the orders of the accused Pasha, arrangements were made for the wedding at a wedding hall in Toli Chowki on Saturday night. According to the police, while he was proceeding to the hall, Pasha complained of pain in his chest and was taken to a hospital. When the young woman's family members enquired, they found out that Pasha was already married.

Smelling foul play, the family members of the woman complained to the police at the Langer Houz police station on Sunday. Inspector Srinivas while divulging further details said that a case has been registered. It is alleged that a family member of a public representative from Telangana has stepped in to save the accused.

It is learned that accused Pasha is a serial criminal. According to the police, in 2012, Hafiz Pasha, disguised themself as a Baba and wanted to marry a woman from Tamil Nadu. The victim refused and late complained to the police. It is said that Pasha allegedly planted packets of ganja in her house to implicate her in a fake case. Two other women, who were victimised by him recently, approached the Nellore District Police for justice.