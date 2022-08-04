Warangal: The Warangal Commissionerate Task Force Police arrested a fake doctor and his assistant, who were providing treatment without any medical qualifications. Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said that the investigation revealed that the fake doctor provided medical treatment to around 43,000 people at the rate of 30-40 people per day for four years. He disclosed the details on Wednesday. Mujtaba Ahmed, a native of Warangal city, dropped out of his pharmacy studies and worked as an assistant to a local doctor. He impersonated a fake doctor in order to earn money.

He created a fake certificate of completing MBBS from AIIMS. He started a hospital in the name of Healthcare Pharmacy in the Chintal area of ​​Warangal in 2018. Damerakonda Santosh was working as his assistant. Mujtaba used to make people believe that he was a real doctor and charged a huge amount of money for treatment.

He would prescribe diagnostic tests and give medicines even if there was no need. Even if the disease was minor, he used to scare them and send them to big hospitals and collect commissions. When the Task Force police received information about the fake doctor, they conducted inspections at the hospital. The Commissioner said that, along with fake medical certificates, Rs 1.90 lakh cash, a laptop, three cell phones and lab equipment were seized and the accused was arrested.