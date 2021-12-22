Mulugu (Telangana): A former sarpanch named K.Ramesh was kidnapped and murdered in Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district on December 21. He is a resident of Kondapuram.

Ramesh went to Charla and did not return home. According to eyewitnesses, he was kidnapped by the Maoists. His wife Rajita was in tears. She pleaded not to harm her husband and to be released immediately. After this incident within 24 hours, Ramesh's body was found this morning in the forest area of ​​Kottapalli village near Chhattisgarh.

A letter was issued in the name of Venkatapuram and Wajedu secretary Shanta on the incident. The letter said that Ramesh, who was working as a police informer, was convicted in a public court. They alleged that Ramesh had turned police informer in the hope of making money.

The letter states that we are killing people for betraying the party. The letter warned that the same fate will befall on anyone who aims to become an informer.

Earlier, Maoist Myadiri Bhikshapathi died after being poisoned with milk powder.

Also Read: Odisha: Maoist camp busted in Nuapada