Telangana: The panchayat members of Godumakunta village in the Rangareddy district of Telangana have come up with a novel idea of providing Rs 5,000 to every student joining a government school.

The move has come against the backdrop of low student enrollment in government schools in the state. Although government spends millions on education, the number of students enrolled in government schools remains nominal. The local political leaders of Godumakunta in the Keesara zone launched the innovative programme to increase the enrollment of students in government schools.

Sarpanch Mahender Reddy Akiti and Vice-Sarpanch Anjaneyulu Bolumala have decided to give Rs 5,000 to each student enrolled in the government school in the village. The student will also be provided with two pairs of uniforms, shoes, socks, and a bus pass free of cost.