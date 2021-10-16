Medak (Telangana): Dussehra festival this year turned memorable for the family of the three disabled sisters at Nizampet in Medak district as they moved to the newly constructed house. The house was constructed with the help of tens of donors who responded after seeing an article at ETV Bharat Telugu. The house warming ceremony was held on Dussehra day and it was graced by many from the film fraternity.

Three sisters Pentamma, Budamma and Sattemma from the village were born with genetic problems. A close relative made them believe that he would get married to all three of them and take care of them. He got married to three sisters but abandoned them once the children were born since they too showed symptoms of genetic problems.

Out of three children born to these sisters, only the third child Bhagyalakshmi is healthy. Her other two siblings have disabilities. The family was in dire straits once the parents of these three sisters passed away and the husband also deserted them. With no one to support, Bhagyalakshmi became the sole caretaker of the family. EtvBharat published a story about their family crisis with the name 'Puttedu Dukham'.

Donors from across the country and abroad responded to this article. About 300 people provided their contribution which turned out to be Rs 25 lakhs. With that money, the family wanted to build a house.

Leading film director and producer Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao donated money and even helped in the house construction. During last year Dussehra, Rao came down to perform Bhumi puja for the house construction. He returned for the house warming ceremony with his family members. The event was attended by many celebrities from the film industry. On the day of Dussehra, the dream of owning a house came true and the family was overjoyed.

Read: Seven judges of Telangana HC take oath