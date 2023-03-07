Hyderabad: In the engineering student murder case, the Abdullahpurmet Police in Hyderabad outskirts gave a new twist by including the name of the victim's girlfriend in the FIR. The Police took this step based on the ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of student Naveen whose body parts were found near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Abdullahpurmet on February 17.

Already, the police have also included the name of Harihara Krishna, an engineering student who is a friend of the deceased Naveen, as the main accused in the killing. Harihara Krishna killed Naveen for the sake of the young woman, the police said. Based on the details given by him, the young woman was also named as the accused number 3.

LB Nagar DCP Saishri said that the accused girlfriend was arrested along with one Hasan, who was a friend of the accused and who was named as A2 in the murder case. Speaking to the media on Monday, the DCP said, “On February 17, Harihara Krishna took Naveen to a deserted area in Abdullahpurmet, a suburb of Hyderabad. After that, he killed and separated the head, heart, fingers, and organs from the body".

The DCP further said that the accused put the body parts in a bag and went to Hasan's house in Brahmanapalli on a two-wheeler. "After that, he dumped the organs by taking the help of Hasan in the Manneguda vicinity. From there Hasan reached home, changed his clothes, and stayed there for the night on the morning of the 18th he went to his lady friend in BN Reddy Nagar," the DCP said.

Harihara Krishna told the woman about Naveen's murder, took Rs 1,500 for the expenses and left, DCP Saishri said. "On the evening of the 20th, he once again went to his friend's place, visited the murder spot and showed Naveen's dead body from a distance. After that, he left her at home and left," the DCP said.