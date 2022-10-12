Hyderabad (Telangana) : Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi means either jumla or hamla when he talks about the double engine governments. Taking a jibe at the Centre, KTR alleged that the Centre is using agencies like CBI and ED against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KTR's remarks came while addressing the public ahead of Munugodu Assembly bypolls. If anyone is vocal like TRS, CM KCR, the Centre uses CBI, ED, IT and other agencies. Either jumla (false promise) or hamla (attack) and this is the double engine stated by PM Modi, he said. By threatening they will try to control, if not they will use ED and others as hunting dogs on the opponents and try to threaten them. I want to tell PM Modi and (state BJP chief) Bandi Sanjay that ED can't do anything to us, do whatever you want to do, KTR added.

He further mentioned the changing of the name of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti to Bharat Rashtra Samiti as part of KCR's entry into national politics, and said that it is the right of the leaders from Telangana to go across the nation and practice politics. We have started Bharat Rashtra Samiti to introduce it to the nation. Why can't TRS become a Bharat Rashtra Samiti? TRS took care of farmers and always worked for the welfare of farmers. Even the Gujarat leaders come here and do politics and other leaders but can't the Telangana leader go across the nation? Is it only their right? he said.

No need to worry, our flag, our agenda, our leader and our symbol are the same. TRS will expand in other states with the blessings of the people, but before that, we have Munugode by-elections, KTR added. Earlier on October 7, KTR took a dig at the BJP-led government saying that PM Modi is the most incompetent PM of India and uses hunting dogs like ED, IT, and CBI on opposition parties. While talking to the media, he said, PM Modi is the most incompetent PM of independent India and there is no such thing as 'acche din' for the country. (ANI)