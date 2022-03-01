Hyderabad: While the Telangana government has imposed a ban on gambling, it is still rampant in Hyderabad city and its suburban areas. A team led by Deputy commissioner of police (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli raided one poker camp at Kakatiya hills in Madhapur, Hyderabad on Monday night.

Police arrested five realtors along with three women who were playing poker during the raid. Madhapur inspector Ravindra Prasad said that "they had seized Rs 90 lakh from them. This is the first time that such a large amount of cash has been seized at the accused's residence in poker camps."

Based on a tip-off, a special operations team of Madhapur police raided Genius Apartment in Kakatiya Hills. "They went to Flat No. 252 around 10 pm on Monday where they found realtors V. Srinivas, Tummala Srikanth, Govardhan Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Srikanth and three women identified as Vasantha, Vandana, and Sowjanya playing poker," sources said. According to sources, apart from the realtors and the women, an MLA and an MLC from a neighboring district were also present in the poker organizer's flat when the SOT police carried out the raids.

The flat, sources said, was being used as an MLA office and another MLC used to visit it frequently along with three women. One of the women poker players came from Solapur in Maharashtra. Their bags were full of Rs 500 currency notes. DCP Shilpavalli, however, denied the allegations and said there was no MLA and MLC present during the time of the raid.