Hyderabad: All educational institutions in Telangana are set to reopen on February 1, Telangana Educational minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced today. Educational department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania sent orders to all government as well as private schools and colleges in the state to reopen from February 1.

Educational institutes in the state have been closed from the 8th of this month due to the covid pandemic and the Sankranti holidays that will end tomorrow. Private schools and colleges have been conducting online classes during these holidays while classes for government junior, degree, PG, engineering and other professional courses have been conducted through TV and online. Classes for 8th, 9th, 10th grades in government schools have been conducted through TSAT, Doordarshan and WhatsApp.

States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu will be restarting educational institutions soon. In view of this, the state government has also decided to reopen schools.

On the other hand, the positivity rate is also decreasing in Telangana and so far the Omicron variant has shown less effect on children. The government has also taken this into consideration while deciding to reopen schools. Teachers, parents associations and private educational institutions are also putting pressure on the government to reopen schools.

