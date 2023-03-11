Hyderabad (Telangana) : BRS MLC and CM KCR daughter K Kavitha will appear before ED for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case today in New Delhi, a day after the president of Bharat Jagruthi took part in a dharna at Jantar Mantar demanding passing of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current session of the Parliament.

Kavitha is going to appear before the ED today amid speculation of the Central agency is likely to take the next step against the BRS leader in the liquor policy case. Already, the ED has arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai who is accused by the agency of being a benami of Kavitha. The ED has made serious charges that Kavitha has been a beneficiary of kickbacks in the Delhi liquor scam.

Reacting to the ED summons, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted that their party would continue its fight against the BJP's harassment of their party Ministers, MPs and MLCs by implicating them with fake allegations. KCR reiterated that their party struggle would continue till the saffron party is ousted from power at the Centre.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Central agency is likely to confront Kavitha along with Arun Pillai during today's questioning. Aruna is linked to the South Group through which over a hundred crores has been allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Delhi. Significantly, Kavitha is summoned by the ED just a day after it arrested Arun Pillai.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are saying that Kavitha will be arrested in the liquor scam because of her apparent role. BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay said a few days ago that the BRS leaders were raising a hue and cry on the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia because they knew well that Kavitha would also be arrested soon.

Kavitha and her party leaders have described the ED summons as 'Modi summons', saying that the questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is taking place at the behest of their political masters. The BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLC was served ED summons to appear for questioning at the Delhi headquarters of the agency on March 9.

However, Kavitha took legal advice and sought postponement of the summons on the plea that she had a pre-arranged protest programme at Jantar Mantar on March 20 for which she had to make arrangements.