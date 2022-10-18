Hyderabad : Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids on the MBS Group of companies and Musaddilal Jewellers at 20 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, in connection with money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases.

The MBS group and its director Sukesh Gupta and sister companies had obtained gold from MMTC on credit to maintain forex positions without paying an additional 5% tax, causing loss to corporation. In 2014, ED officials had registered cases based on FIR by CBI and are investigating the case.