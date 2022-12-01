Hyderabad: In a setback to the ruling TRS in Telangana, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has included the name of Telangana CM KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case. Kavitha's name as been included in the remand report of Gurugram businessman Amit Arora who was arrested in the case on Tuesday night. Arora is known as a close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha is part of the 'South Group', which paid Rs 100 crore to the AAP government in Delhi during the rollout of the now scrapped liquor policy. The ED said that Kavitha controlled the South Group along with Sarath Reddy and YCP MP Magunta. The trio, the ED said paid kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to Vijay Nayar, the AAP communication in-charge.

The ED further alleged that 170 mobile phones worth Rs 1.38 crore were destroyed by 36 persons involved in the scam. Ten of the destroyed phones were Kavitha's, the ED said. The ED has named Delhi Excise Minister among the main accused. Meanwhile Kavitha refited the allegations. In a statement, Kavitha said, “Modi govt came 8 yrs ago & in these 8 yrs democratically elected govt in 9 states were toppled while BJP formed its govts in inappropriate way.

Every child in country knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states. This has happened in Telangana”. It has been alleged the Delhi government with its policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.