Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh in a money-laundering case linked to a 2017 drugs case, sources said. It is learnt that the fresh summon was issued to Rakulpreet after she left the ED questioning midway on September 3 last year in the case.

Also read: Tollywood drugs case: No evidence of fund diversion, says ED

In this context, the ED officials have issued a notice to Rakul to attend the investigation once again, sources said. The case dates back to July 2017 when the Telangana Excise Police registered a case under the NDPS Act against drug dealing in Tollywood. An SIT was formed and many film celebrities were interrogated in the case.

In September last year, the ED officials took up the investigation in this case under money laundering. From August 31 to September 22, notices were issued to many high-profile persons, including Puri Jagannath, Ravi Teja, Charmi Kaur, Rakulpreet, Rana Daggubati, Mumait Khan, Nandu, Tanish and Navadeep.