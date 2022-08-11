Telangana: The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday has directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stop its campaign against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Commission has objection on 'Salu Dora, Selavu Dora' campaign against the CM. It refused the permission to print this slogan along with the figure of the Chief Minister as posters. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have approached the Election Commission seeking permission for 'Salu Dora, Selavu Dora' campaign. This application was rejected by the Media Certification Committee.

The Commission has decided that there should be no posters, photos and writings that denigrate the leaders of political parties. Ahead of the 2019 elections, the Centre has set up a 'Media Certification Committee' on the orders of the Supreme Court. The committee is headed by the Chief Election Commissioner.

All matters related to the campaigning of the parties in the states where the elections are held, must be approved by the 'Certification Committee'. If this is defied, the election officials said that they have the authority to take strict action.