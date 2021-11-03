Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party's Eatala Rajender won Huzurabad by-polls, resulting in a major setback for Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Congress parties. The TRS party's stronghold voting in favour of their defector has not gone down well with ruling party leadership.

Responding to the poll verdict, TRS leaders claimed that votes for them did not increase and moral victory is theirs. The ruling party also alleged that the BJP and Congress are under the same umbrella and both parties tacitly joined hands to defeat them. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will likely to conduct a full review of the poll results.

"In the last 20 years TRS has seen many highs and lows & this one election result will not be of much significance or consequence. My compliments to @GelluSrinuTRS on a spirited fight Thumbs up," tweeted KT Rama Rao, IT Minister.

"Appeal to all TRS workers to work with increased resolve to forge ahead in future battles. Would like to thank & applaud the tireless efforts of @trsharish Garu, @Koppulaeshwar1 Garu @GKamalakarTRS. Garu and all the MLAs & TRS party leaders & cadre who have toiled hard in Huzurabad. Also would like to thank the social media warriors who’ve been relentless in campaign," added KTR.

Alleged of corruption charges, Eatala was sacked from the Cabinet. The TRS party in its full-fledged campaign raised corruption allegations against him. In a scathing attack, the party claimed that Eatala had conspired to betray the party and KCR. During the party's campaign in the constituency led by Finance Minister, T Harish Rao and other ministers, development, welfare schemes including Dalit Bandhu resonated, however, it went in vain.

Revanth Reddy takes responsibility for Congress party's dismal performance

Meanwhile, the by-poll results turned dismal for the Congress party which merely gained 3,012 votes. In the last polls, the Congress party gained around 62,000 votes. A review meeting was held on Wednesday in Gandhi Bhavan. Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao said earlier the party did not review on defeats and consequently, the party has been facing defeats. A lesson should be learnt from this, he said.

Another party leader, Renuka Chowdhury said that leaders have to solve the issues, not create problems. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy took responsibility for the party's defeat. Reddy appealed to veteran leaders not to lose heart and added that they would go ahead with internal discussions.

Coming up with stern criticism, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had said Revanth did not care about the elections. Former MP Poonam Prabhakar said that party leaders should solve internal disputes and promote party welfare.

