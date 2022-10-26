Hyderabad: A policeman along with his friends consumed liquor in public and created a ruckus on Tuesday in Telangana's Mancherial town. Avula Tirupati, a sub-inspector of police at Bejjanki police station in Karimnagar district, came home for celebrating Diwali with family and friends at this native village of Vempalli in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial district.

The policeman and his friends consumed liquor on the road and created trouble in Mancherial town on Tuesday night. Local residents informed the police on Dial 100. When police personnel reached there, the SI and his friends entered into an argument with them and attacked them. Police registered a case and were on the lookout for the absconding cop and his friends.

