Hyderabad (Telangana): A car driver asked to deliver gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 7 crore to a customer vanished with the ornaments from Madhura Nagar on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening. Radhika, a jewelry shop owner from Madhapur, alleged that her Srinivas absconded with the jewelry she sent for delivery, police said.

The SR Nagar police, taking cognisance of the matter, have registered a case and started investigating. Based on the initial investigation, the official said, "Radhika runs a jewelry shop. She buys jewelry from leading jewelry stores and then sells the ornaments further. She received an order for jewelry worth Rs 50 lakhs from Anusha, a resident of the same building."

"As Anusha was at her relatives' house in Madhura Nagar, she requested Radhika to deliver the ornaments there. Radhika sent Srinivas, her trustworthy driver, and salesman Akshay with the jewelry to be delivered to Anusha. She additionally gave them the ornaments supposed to be delivered to Sirigiriraj Gems and Jewellers," he added.

Police officials further said, "After reaching Madhura Nagar, Akshay went to deliver the jewelry to Anusha and Srinivas escaped with the jewelry worth Rs 7 crore which was supposed to be delivered to Sirigiraju Gems and Jewellers. After Akshay told Radhika about the incident, Radhika registered a complaint with the SR Nagar police." Police registered a case and started an investigation based on the CCTV footage, police officials added.