Hyderabad: Children's literature writer Dr. Pattipaka Mohan has been conferred with the Kendra Sahitya Academy Children's Literature Award-2022. Kendra Sahitya Academy has announced children's literature awards for a total of 22 writers this year. The award has been conferred to Dr. Mohan for the song 'Balala thatha Bapuji' written by him. Telugu Assistant Editor of National Book Trust, poet, and literary critic, Mohan was born in a weaver's family in Sircilla town in Telangana.

Congratulating Dr. Mohan on the occasion, the office of Telangana Chief Minister KCR tweeted out, highlighting this as a proud moment. "Dr. CM Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his happiness on the selection of Pattipaka Mohan. He said that receiving this award for the song 'Balala Tatha Bapuji' written by him on Gandhiji has added beauty to the occasion of Independent India's 75th year" the tweet read.

"The Chief Minister wished that Mr. Pattipaka Mohan, a disciple of Narayana Reddy and belonging to Sirisilla Cheneta family, would climb more heights in the field of literature and contribute more to the field of Telangana literature" it also said.