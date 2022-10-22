Hyderabad: A day after the tainted Hyderabad school is derecognised, parents expressed concerns over their children's future and asked the Government not to derecognise but appoint a special supervisory committee to run the school which is located in posh Banjara Hills. The parents have raised many apprehensions about the difficulties that may arise in transferring and safely adjusting their children in other institutions.

The officials of the Telangana State education department are also considering the parents' request in the light of the fact that readjusting 700 students of the Banjara Hills school will prove to be a tough task, sources said. Many administrative and procedural issues have come up after the school recognition was cancelled.

After Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy ordered derecognition of the school yesterday, the authorities concerned had attended to the issue and considered various options for transferring the students. One of the options is to distribute all the 700 students in schools located in the vicinity of Banjara Hills. The other is to return tuition fee to all the parents so that they can rejoin their children in whichever school they would like.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the LKG girl rape revealed that the accused driver, Rajani Kumar, has a questionable track record and he is suspected to have misbehaved with some other girl students as well. The accused is found to have divorced his first wife and married another woman sometime ago. Rajani Kumar has two children - a daughter and a son.

The police have also found out that Rajani Kumar has been working as driver under the incharge pincipal, Madhavi, for over 11 years. Taking advantage of this, the accused used to boss over other teachers and staff in the school. Considering his proximity to the school principal, the remaining staff of the school used to look the other way when Rajani Kumar was doing anything questionable.

All this eventually emboldened the accused driver who gained unrestricted entry into the children's classrooms and took the girl children to the digital classrooms, sources said. The sexual assault on the LKG girl took place during these unmonitored activities of the accused in the school premises. It is learnt that a dowry harassment case has been booked against Rajani Kumar in Nalgonda district in the past. The Banjara Hills police are planning to take both the driver and incharge principal into custody in order to gather more details of the case.