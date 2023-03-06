Mandamarri (Telangana): Five children were injured three different dog attacks in Telangana on Sunday. A rabid dog attacked three children in Jarpula Tanda of Chintapalli Mandal of Telangana's Nalgonda district on Sunday. Jarpula Venkatesh's son Vishuvardhan (5), Govind's son Anand (5), and Sardhar's son Bharat (6) were playing in front of their houses when the incident took place.

The children were treated shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after being treated in a government facility. Doctors have declared Vishnuvardhan's condition as critical. Similar instances of dog attacks were reported in the districts of Kumurabhim, and Mancheryala on Sunday.

Kritik Bairagi (6) was attacked by a rabid dog. He was injured in his cheek while he was playing in front of his house in Nazrulnagar Village No.12 of Kagaznagar Mandal. Following the attack, he was taken to a private hospital in Mancharya. In another incident, Vishwa (13) was injured in a dog attack in Raman Colony in Mandamarri.

The Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad has been reporting an increase in dog bite cases, ANI reported. Almost 100 cases are being reported in a day, sources said. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kondal Reddy, Professor of Medicine at Government Fever Hospital said that dogs usually tend to be more furious in this season. The hospital is now receiving around 90 to 110 cases each day.

Given that there is no cure for rabies, the doctor said that one must follow appropriate steps so that dog bites can be prevented. People should inform the authorities for sterilization if there are more street dogs in a particular area, he suggested. During summer, dogs are usually in a furious state and bite people unprovoked, he said.

One should immediately wash the wound under running tap water for 10 to 15 minutes using soap or detergent after a dog bite, the doctor suggested saying that this can check rabies up to 80 percent. A person should definitely be administered with rabies vaccine in case of a dog bite, he adviced.