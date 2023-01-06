Hyderabad: In a heart-breaking story, a 6-year-old cancer afflicted boy asked his doctor not to tell his parents about the fatal disease “ as they won't be able to bear it”. ''

"Doctor, I have grade 4 cancer and will live only for 6 more months, don't tell my parents about this,'' these were the last words of the boy Manu to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a noted neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Dr Kumar on Wednesday shared the story on Twitter. As per Dr Kumar, Manu had been diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme grade 4 in left side of brain, due to which he had paralysis of right hand and leg. He had been operated, and was on chemotherapy. He had been brought to Dr Kumar for management of seizures.

Dr Kumar said that Manu's parents told him not to disclose the diagnosis with the boy as it might be too overwhelming for a boy of his age. Once Dr Kumar discussed the medical treatment with the couple and answered a few queries, they were about to leave, when Manu requested his parents to allow him to talk to Dr Kumar in private which the parents accepted, Dr Kumar recalled.

Also read: Indian scientists discover new anti-cancer agent showing huge promise

As his parents left the room, Manu said to Dr Kumar "Doctor, I have read all about the disease on iPad and I am aware that I will live only for 6 more months but I haven't shared this with my parents, as they would get upset. They love me a lot. Please don't share with them," leaving Dr Kumar shell shocked. “I was shocked and couldn't speak for a few moments. I gathered myself- 'sure', I will take care of what you said," Kumar wrote.

I called his parents and requested them to speak to me after making Manu wait outside. I shared the entire conversation that transpired between Manu and me,” Dr Kumar said. “I couldn't keep the promise to Manu, as it was important to bring family on the same page on this sensitive issue. It was vital that the family enjoyed together, whatever time was left. More so, as Manu knew about his illness.

"Whether he understood the gravity, I am unsure,” he added. Dr Kumar said the parents were in tears but they were still thankful and left OPD with a heavy heart. He said he had almost forgotten this incident, when about 9 months later, the couple returned to see him. He said he recognized them at once and enquired about Manu's health.

"Doctor, we had a great time with Manu after we met you. He wanted to visit Disneyland and we went with him. We took temporary leave from job and spent quality time with Manu." "We lost him a month back. Today's visit is to just thank you for giving us those best 8 months," the couple replied. The heart-breaking story of the brave little boy has left netizens emotional.

“The art of medicine is to cure sometimes, to relieve often, but most importantly, to comfort always.” A good doctor is one who in addition to applying knowledge and skills, never ever forgets the importance of counselling and comforting his/her patients and their relatives,” wrote Dr Raghuram Pillaresetti, a noted surgeon, while reacting to Dr Kumar's Twitter post.