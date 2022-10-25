Hyderabad: Injured Diwali revellers during the bursting of crackers have made a beeline to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here since Monday night. Over 24 patients came from different parts of city for treatment to burn injuries in the eyes. Nearly 17 of them were admitted to the hospital considering the serious nature of their injuries.

Most of the Diwali injured were children as expected, said Dr Vasantha of Sarojini Eye Hospital. Enough arrangements have been made to treat any number of patients who arrive after suffering burns during the festival fireworks. The doctor said that among the 24 injured, the condition of five victims was serious. Three of them have been referred to another hospitals for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the SR Nagar police registered a case of negligence against the residents of an apartment complex in Motinagar after their Diwali crackers caused a fire in which the nearby cell tower was reduced to ashes. After firecrackers sparked fire in the cell tower, flames soared from it. The apartment resident immediately called the firefighters, which brought the fire under control.

Nearly Rs 3 lakh worth property was stated to have been damaged in the cell tower fire. The firefighting personnel attributed the cause of fire to short circuit. However, the police filed a case against the Diwali revellers for causing damage to property.