Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday held meetings with party leaders in Telangana to resolve the crisis in the party's State unit in the wake of some senior leaders complaining that those who recently joined the party got prominence at the cost of "original leaders and activists."

Singh, who had served as in-charge of party affairs in undivided Andhra Pradesh, met a number of State party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan, Congress headquarters in Telangana. Observing that Singh had a deep understanding about the State, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the former was aware of party leaders serving the party for long. He said he discussed contemporary political, economic and social issues in the State with Singh.

Former Union Minister Renuka Choudhary, senior leader and Congress MLC T Jeevan Redy, former Union Minister Balram Naik were among those who visited Gandhi Bhavan. Singh is likely to speak to reporters on Friday. The senior party leaders in Telangana, who had expressed dissatisfaction over party affairs, cancelled a meeting on Tuesday following the intervention of Digvijaya Singh.

The Congress in Telangana has been hit by internal feud with some senior leaders alleging that those who "migrated" to Congress from other parties got prominence in party posts. More than 10 leaders had resigned from their PCC posts in response to these remarks. The leaders who quit on Sunday include sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy.

Former deputy chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday, in an apparent reference to some of the former TDP leaders who joined the Congress, sought to know what message it would give to "original Congress activists" if those who "migrated" to the Congress from other parties got prominence.

He was flanked by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy (known as Jagga Reddy) when he made the comments. The senior leaders held a meeting on Saturday.

The dissatisfaction of these leaders is seen as directed towards State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy. After the Congress's poor performance in the recent bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the party's State unit has been facing the infighting as the senior State party leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the recently announced jumbo PCC committees. (PTI)