Hyderabad: With the advancements in robotics, new food delivery robots named as 'Dheera', will now provide their services in gated communities and apartments in Hyderabad. These robots are made with the latest technology to deliver the food parcels directly to the doorsteps in place of delivery boys.

For the first time in the country, Dheera robots are being made available in Hyderabad. Now Swiggy and Zomato online food delivery boys no longer need to enter the gated communities to deliver the food. They can simply hand over the food parcel to Dheera robots at the main gate. These robots are specialized in delivering the packets to the indicated flat or villa. Dheera robots are being introduced by Hyderabad Madhapur-based startup 'Express TechnoLogistics.'

"In the first phase, arrangements are being made for two robots to launch services in a gated community in the Narsingi area. We plan to launch these on the 28th of this month. We are moving forward with a plan to bring in more delivery robots soon," said Srinivas, the CEO of Express TechnoLogistics.

Also read: Tripura teacher makes robot that can deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients

Dheera robot is capable of carrying as many as 16 parcels at a time. All the delivery boy has to do is put the packets he has brought in the box on the robot and press the relevant flat numbers or villa numbers on the robot's keypad. Immediately the robot takes them to the indicated flat. OTP comes to the cell phone as soon as the robot arrives at the doorstep of the house. The robot will deliver the parcel as soon as the OTP is pressed. These are designed to be used in multi-story apartments as well. With the help of a chip located in the elevator, the robot goes to the indicated floor.

"They are specialized in working in any environment. The use of these types of robots reduces delivery charges. In gated communities, people do not like outsiders and delivery boys to come inside, so Dheera robots are the best choice for them," said the CEO.