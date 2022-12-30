Hyderabad: Atheist Bairi Naresh, has allegedly made derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa Swamy at a meeting held in Kodangal on Thursday. Following which devotees have filed complaints against him in 3 police stations here. Besides this, VHP demanded the invocation of the Preventive detention Act against him.

Ayyappa Swamy devotees on Friday held protests across Telangana demanding action against Atheist Bairi Naresh who used derogatory words against Lord Ayyappa Swamy.