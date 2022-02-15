Telangana: An 11-year-old boy from the Jagtial area of Telangana allegedly hanged himself to death after his father denied him money to buy a ticket for the movie 'Bheemla Nayak' starring filmstar Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday morning.

Local sources identified the deceased as Navadeep, an 8th standard student who was Kalyan's big fan. Kalyan's latest movie Bheemla Nayak is scheduled to release on February 25 with pre-release bookings having already started. Navadeep could not cope with it when his father Narsaiah instantly refused him the ticket money, the latter said.

"My son Navadeep asked me for Rs 300 for Bheemla Nayak movie ticket. I could not afford Rs 300 as I am a daily labourer, but I couldn't say no to him also. That is why I asked him to give me some time to arrange money, but he got angry and went into a room and closed the door. He then came into the balcony of that room and hanged himself,” Narsaiah said.

“His mother and I waited for him for some time. We knocked on the door but he did not open it. Then we got suspicious and broke the door and went into the room and what we saw was the worst nightmare of our life. We lost our son because of Rs 300," he added. ]

