Hyderabad: More skeletons are likely to tumble out of the closet in the Delhi liquor scam as the investigating ED officials are believed to have unearthed the involvement of many companies in transferring illegal funds to over 100 accounts here. Sources say that the latest revelations are going to expose the Benamis, who are linked to the key persons directly involved in the irregularities.

There is reliable information that the liquor case, which was unearthed in Delhi, is now going to tighten its noose around the necks of some prominent people in the two Telugu states, including public representatives. According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized valuable documents in this regard. The ED has taken possession of documents related to business activities, informal investments and attempts to turn black money into white, a few of these directly related to the liquor case.

It may be recalled that the ED officials have already conducted wide-ranging searches three times in Telugu states in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. Especially, the investigating officials expedited the probe into the activities of those who are linked to Arun Ramachandra Pillai, a resident in Hyderabad, who was included as an accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case. The ED started investigating all those who were doing business with Pillai. As part of this, the ED first conducted searches at Ramachandra Pillai's house and offices. Later, it focused on Boinapalli Abhishek, Premasagar Gandra and others who were partners with him in various businesses.

Also Read: ED raids YSRCP MP's houses at several locations in Delhi liquor scam

Without stopping their probe at this, the ED officials went on to carry out searches at the Gorantla Associates located in Domalguda in Hyderabad. Some of the accused in the liquor case is found to be clients of this company. It is reliably learnt that the searches conducted at Gorantla Associates have led to startling revelations. The ED has got hold of details pertaining to tens of companies and more than a hundred accounts related to them. In these searches alone, the ED officials unearthed the case of Vennanamaneni Srinivasa Rao.

The ED officials had no clue about Srinivasa Rao's activities until they searched Gorantla Associates' office. Based on the documents seized there, it was found that suspicious transactions were made from various accounts belonging to Srinivasa Rao, who is stated to be running many businesses.

Also Read: Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha refutes BJP allegations

The ED officials suspect that Srinivasa Rao may be a Benami to many prominent people in Telangana. As the names of two other software companies came to light, searches were also conducted on their premises. Although some of the companies and accounts found in the ED searches are not related to the liquor case, it seems that there is a possibility of investigating them separately as there are suspicious transactions.

As of now, it is understood that many people and organisations were involved in these Benamis. Once the main persons behind them get exposed, it is expected to create a political uproar once again. They are likely to be booked under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act and under the Income Tax Act. According to reliable information, the details revealed in the ED searches have already been handed over to the IT department. Soon, the IT officials are also expected to start their own investigation into the illegal transactions related to various companies and persons in Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi liquor case.