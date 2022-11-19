New Delhi : JetSetGo's owner Kanika Tekriwal Reddy on Saturday said its aircraft were not used for carrying cash or liquor, amid reports that the planes of the chartered flight service provider were involved in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Reddy is the wife of Sarath Chandra Reddy, a director of Aurobindo Pharma who is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the scam. Sarath Chandra Reddy is alleged to be one of the conduits for the kickbacks given to the public servants and politicians in the Delhi government.

"I strongly condemn such news reports which have levelled baseless allegations of use of our company's aircraft in the liquor scam," Kanika said in a statement on Saturday. She also claimed that her husband was innocent and there was no proof of his involvement. According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the company to provide flight details of its fleet for the past few months as it suspects transfer of cash through the air route.

JetSetGo Aviation Services Private Limited (JetSetGo) also said its executive management and the board of directors have become aware of recent media coverage and speculation regarding utilisation of the company's flight services. "Whilst recent speculation based on hearsay is wholly unwarranted and without foundation, we are happy to answer any legitimate questions relating to the operations of JetSetGo," the statement said.

Both the CBI and ED are investigating whether the Delhi government's excise policy, which has now been scrapped, was framed to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against the accused along with some public servants and excise department officers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and others in the case. PTI