Hyderabad (Telangana): Following the arrest of two persons in Delhi in the liquor scam, fresh tremors are being felt in Hyderabad as well. The two arrested persons - Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru - are stated to have links with liquor case accused Arun Ramachandra Pillai, a resident of Hyderabad.

The FIR filed by the CBI in the Delhi liquor case has also referred to the links that Vijay and Sameer have with Ramachadra Pillai. Amidst this, the ED officials are expected to visit Telugu States once again in connection with the liquor scam.

In the wake of arrest of Vijay Nair, who is communications in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and liquor trader Sameer Mahendru, speculation is rife that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will once again turn its focus on the Hyderabad-based accused and their benamis involved in the Delhi liquor scam.

It may be recalled that the ED officials have conducted searches thrice on the premises of Ramachandra Pillai and those having links with him in Telangana. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also conducted searches in Hyderabad with regard to the liquor case once.

Also Read: Court allows 5 days CBI custody of businessman Vijay Nair in Delhi liquor scam

The CBI and ED arrested two accused in Delhi within 24 hours in the liquor smuggling case. CEO of 'Muchlouder' and in-charge of 'AAP Communications' Vijay Nair was arrested by CBI on Tuesday. The MD of 'Indo Spirit', Sameer Mahendru, was arrested by ED officials in Delhi on Wednesday.

The CBI alleged that it was on behalf of Vijay Nair that Mahendru handed over Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 4 crore to Arjun Pandey, a follower of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Some of this money is suspected to have belonged to Ramachandra Pillai. It seems that the two were arrested only because of their connection with this.

In the past, as part of the investigation, the CBI and ED first conducted searches at Ramachandra Pillai's house and offices, then gradually collected the details of those doing business with him and conducted searches there. Apart from that, the two investigative agencies have collected the details of several business companies linked with Pillai's associates.

All their transactions and their sources of income are being investigated. It is believed that these firms have not generated income on their own and black money is diverted into them and shown as profit so as to legitimize ill-gotten money.

Also Read: ED searches in Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi Liquor case

The investigating officials have arrested the accused on the charges of handing over money. It is expected that the next steps will be on those who have provided the money. In Delhi's arrests, the ED charged liquor dealer Sameer Mahendru with money laundering and irregularities in Delhi's now scrapped excise policy. The ED, which detained him under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), interrogated him at its office till nightfall on Tuesday.

Mahendru will be produced before a local court. The CBI, which is investigating the case, had already questioned Mahendru earlier. The investigating agencies are said to have identified all Hyderabad-based companies, accused in the liquor scam, are in the names of family members and relatives of prominent leaders. Considering this, it seems that action may soon be taken against the main partners in the firms who are believed to be directly involved the Delhi liquor scam.