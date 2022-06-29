Hyderabad: Overcoming all odds, Vani and Veena, the conjoined twins of Yousufguda have passed the Intermediate examination with flying colors. Both the Maragani sisters, who had taken Economics, Commerce, and Political Science as main subjects and wrote the exam separately, secured first class. While Vani secured 712 marks, Veena passed with 707 marks. It is worth mentioning that both the girls have also scored good marks in English and Telugu subjects.

While congratulating the two girls, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod promised that the government will provide all facilities required for their higher education. “Vani and Veena will always have the support of the State government,” she said. The college staff has also congratulated the twins for their success.

Moreover, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath also lauded Veena and Vani. He went to the office of the Department of Child Welfare and greeted them. The MLA was accompanied by local division corporator Dedeepya Rao, division president Koneru Ajay, secretary Venu, Vijay Mudiraj, Satyanarayana, and Pawan.

Veena and Vani are the children of the Maragani Murali-Nagalakshmi couple from Beerishettigudem village in Narsimhulapet Mandal in the Warangal District of Telangana. They were born with joint heads. Several medical and surgical experts from India, the United Kingdom, and Singapore have examined the twins over the years in a bid to find a way to separate them. Despite all efforts, doctors could not succeed.