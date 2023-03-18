Dabbawala service provides hot meals in Telangana's Karimnagar

Karimnagar (Telangana): Drawing inspiration from Mumbai's iconic 'Dabbawalas', a similar service has been launched in Telangana's Karimnagar district. The 'Sahasra Dabbawala' is delivering food to 40 people in schools, colleges and offices. This service is receiving a great response from homemakers and bachelors in the city. 'Sahasra Dabbawala' offers fresh and hot food to schoolchildren on time in Karimnagar.

Talking to the media, Mahender, Manager of Sahasra Dabbawala, said, "Our firm supplies 'dabbas' to students in different schools. We also deliver boxes to employees in various offices. Our company also offers meals at minimal rates. Every day our delivery boys collect lunch boxes from homes and deliver them to offices, schools and colleges just before lunchtime."

Mahender further said, "Many people face trouble in preparing lunch boxes early in the morning. With our services, children get hot food served just before lunchtime. Lunch boxes prepared in the morning also get cold and children do not finish their food, but now children seem to be enjoying the food without complaining of food getting cold. We also offer vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals to bachelors, who do not cook food. Bachelors are also satisfied with our services."

Shailaja, a housewife said, "Children are enjoying their food without complaining. Sahasra Dabbawala delivers fresh and hot food to children in school just before lunchtime. Earlier, children used to come home without eating their lunch as it gets cold." Komati Savita, another housewife said, "The delivery boys of the Sahasra Dabbawala pick lunch boxes from our homes and deliver them to the children on time. This way, children get to eat fresh food in the school." Vijaya Lakshmi, a housewife said, " I struggle a lot to get my children ready for school in the morning, and on top of that, it takes nearly two hours to prepare lunch boxes for them. Sahasra Dabbawala has reduced my morning workload."